Commission gets more time to study low admission of govt students in MBBS

The commission constituted to look into the reasons for fewer government students getting admitted to medical colleges has been given 15 more days to submit its report.

The commission, headed by retired judge P. Kalaiyarasan, was to look into and analyse the reasons for government school students not being able to gain admission to medical colleges for MBBS. The commission is also expected to give recommendations to improve their admission rate.

The government had issued an order on March 23 and given the commission a month's time to complete its analysis. However, the Commission sought 30 days' additional time, which was granted.

The deadline ended on June 1. Meanwhile the judge has sought an extension through a letter on May 28, which the government has now accepted.