Commission gets more time to study low admission of govt students in MBBS

The commission constituted to look into the reasons for fewer government students getting admitted to medical colleges has been given 15 more days to submit its report.
The commission, headed by retired judge P. Kalaiyarasan, was to look into and analyse the reasons for government school students not being able to gain admission to medical colleges for MBBS. The commission is also expected to give recommendations to improve their admission rate.
The government had issued an order on March 23 and given the commission a month's time to complete its analysis. However, the Commission sought 30 days' additional time, which was granted.
The deadline ended on June 1. Meanwhile the judge has sought an extension through a letter on May 28, which the government has now accepted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism