Commission for SC, ST seeks report over Tenkasi ‘untouchability’ incident

It has sought complete details of the First Information report in the case from the SP by October 7

Dennis S. Jesudasan CHENNAI
September 20, 2022 00:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes on Monday took suo motu cognisance of media reports over the incident of alleged untouchability against children on caste lines in Tenkasi district, and sought for a detailed report from the Superintendent of Police by October 7.

The commission has sought complete details of the First Information Report (FIR) registered in the case, whether the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was invoked, and the sections of the Act that were invoked.

After a video where a shopkeeper of Panjankulam in Tenkasi was seen refusing to sell snacks to children belonging to the Scheduled Caste went viral, he was arrested and the shop was sealed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tenkasi Collector P. Akash conducted an inquiry and found that it was shopkeeper, S. Maheshwaran, who refused to sell snacks and candies to the children based on a “decision” taken by the members of his caste following a minor clash between the members of the two castes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app