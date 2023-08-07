Commission asks Tirunelveli Collector to probe child’s death

August 07, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Chennai

More than two years after the death of a child due to alleged medical negligence involving two private hospitals, the Tamil Nadu Information Commission has asked the Tirunelveli Collector to order a detailed enquiry into the incident.

Moving an appeal after not getting a desired response from the Tamil Nadu Medical Council under the Right to Information Act, 2005, S. Murugan of Valliyoor, the petitioner, moved the Commissionseeking to know how permission was accorded to a private hospital in Tirunelveli to provide maternity services without having pediatric care facilities.

He said soon after his child was born in the hospital on November 12, 2018, the hospital staff shifted the baby to another private hospital where a surgery was done. The petitioner alleged that the infant was subjected to “unnecessary” medical procedures during the surgical procedure. This medical negligence led to the death of the baby on July 5, 2021, he alleged, and sought action against the doctors concerned.

Since Tamil Nadu Medical Council did not come under the ambit of a Public Authority, it could not provide the information called for by Mr. Murugan on his complaint raising doubts over his child’s death. After hearing both sides, State Information Commissioner P. Thamarai Kannan said since the death had occurred within five years, an enquiry could be conducted.

He advised the Tirunelveli Collector to conduct a detailed enquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of the baby and give a copy of the report to the petitioner. The Tamil Nadu Medical Council was directed to forward the original complaint of the petitioner to the Tirunelveli Collector.