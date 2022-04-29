Commercial tax department revenues cross one lakh crore mark

Revenue collections for 2021-22 stood at ₹1,04,970 crore

Tamil Nadu’s Commercial taxes department revenue has crossed the one lakh crore-mark during 2021-2022, which is the highest collection ever recorded, P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The revenue collections for 2021-2022 stood at ₹1,04,970 crore.

“Chennai region contributes 40% revenue in registrations. Also the number of registrations are high. Therefore, to simplify and improve the administration, the Chennai Registration Zone will be divided into two registration Zones, Chennai (North) and Chennai (South),” the Minister said.

₹1.66 cr. to be allocated

Mr. Moorthy said an amount of ₹1.66 crore will be allocated in the current year to reward the public, who report tax evasion to the Commercial Taxes Department and to the Commercial Tax Department officials, who detect tax evasion and collect taxes in a better manner.

A separate audit unit will be set up under the chairmanship of the Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes. An amount of ₹69.14 lakh has been allotted for this. This body is to address the shortcomings pointed out by the accountant and to monitor the tax revenue. The Minister said the services of private specialised technical professionals will be used in the intelligence division of the Commercial Tax department. “We will be demolishing some of the very old buildings of the registration department and construct new buildings instead,” the Minister said. An amount of ₹96.64 crore has been earmarked for this.