Commercial tariff for public charging stations

Policy to be adopted till TNERC decides appropriate tariff for EVs

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. (Tangedco) said public charging stations for electric vehicles would attract commercial tariff and private charging stations at homes would attract domestic tariff.

This would be adopted till Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) decides on appropriate tariff for public charging stations for electric vehicles, the Tangedco said in an order issued on December 17.

“As per the Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicle Policy, 2019, the tariff applicable for domestic consumption shall be applicable for private charging stations at home and classified as LT Tariff-IA — 230 Volt /415 Volt as per Tariff order dated 11.08.2017,” the order noted.

Typically, most of the slow charging or overnight charging for electric vehicles (2 Wheelers, 3 Wheelers or small 4 Wheelers) may be done from this domestic service connection. Private charging in case of offices, malls, Gated Community can be done in the common supply with the LT Tariff-V of Tangedco, it noted.

As per the tariff order issued by TNERC in 2017, LT-IA Domestic category the energy charges range from ₹2.50 per unit to ₹6.60 per unit and the fixed charges range from ₹15-25 per kilowatt per month depending on the voltage.

Under, LT-V tariff category, the energy charges range from ₹5-8.05 per unit, while fixed charges are ₹70 per kilowatt per month.

“The service connection to the public charging station, battery charging station and battery swapping station used for commercial purpose shall be effected under HT/LT Commercial tariff category,” Tangedco said.

It also noted as per revised guidelines and standards for charging infrastructure for electric vehicles issued by Union Ministry of Power in 2019, every public charging station will have an exclusive transformer with all related sub-station equipment including safety appliance and 33/11 kV line/cables with associated equipment including line termination, if needed.

The Tangedco said a separate priority shall be maintained for providing connectivity to the public charging stations to any person seeking to set up such infrastructure.