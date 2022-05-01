Commercial LPG prices hiked

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by ₹102. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

May 01, 2022 21:51 IST

A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs ₹2,508

State-run oil marketing companies have revised the prices of 19kg commercial cooking gas cylinders and 5 kg FTL cylinders with effect from May 1.

The price of a commercial liquefied petroleum gas cylinder in Chennai will now be ₹2,508 and 5 kg FTL ₹692.50. Those buying commercial cylinders will now have to shell out an additional ₹102 when compared to last month’s prices. Oil marketing companies had hiked commercial LPG prices by ₹250 on April 1. The cost per domestic cylinder in the city is ₹965.50.

LPG distributors said that due to such high prices, they were unable to push the 5kg FTL and 19kg commercial cylinder sales. “Small enterprises that were using commercial cylinders are now using domestic cylinders on the sly and switching over to kerosene to cut down on costs,” said a distributor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Auto gas prices have gone up from ₹71.36 a kg to ₹73.17 a kg, causing autorickshaw drivers to worry. “There has been no voice of dissent anywhere. against such steep price hikes. The prices of all essential commodities have gone up,” said Sudhakar, an autorickshaw driver.