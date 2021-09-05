Commercial complex to come up on temple land

A ₹100-crore plan to use Ekambareswarar temple property

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu told the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday that a ₹100-crore commercial complex would be built on a plot next to the Poonamallee High Road. The land belongs to the Ekambareswarar temple in Kancheepuram.

The HR and CE Department took control of the property only recently after evicting the encroachers who occupied it for several years. “The commercial complex would earn money for the temple,” Mr. Sekarbabu said while replying to the demand for grants.

Another complex at a cost of ₹50 crore would come up on the land belonging to Egmore Srinivasa Perumal temple, also on the Poonamallee High Road.

An annadanam and head tonsuring mandapam would be constructed in Vadapalani temple at a cost of ₹9 crore.

The Minister said temples and mutts owned 2.04 lakh acres of wetlands, 2.53 lakh acres of dry land and 21,000 acres of maanavari lands.

About 22,600 buildings and 33,665 vacant lands have been given on lease. Agriculture lands have been leased out to 1,23,729 persons.

The government decided to set up a training institute at a cost of ₹5 crore at Tiruttani temple for temple staff in administration.

Mr. Sekarbabu said the old and dilapidated rented houses on the land of Parthasarathy temple in Triplicane would be demolished. New houses and a commercial complex would be built at a cost of ₹15 crore. Moreover, houses for employees and lodges for devotees would be constructed in the vacant land of the temple at a cost of ₹2 crore, made available through sponsors.

Announcing the government’s decision to appoint 10,000 security personnel for temples, the Minister said a conservation manual would be released for the proper maintenance of ancient temples.

Other announcements include raising flower gardens in 100 temples at a cost of ₹15 crore, free prasadam in 10 temples and annadanam throughout the day in Tiruttani, Samayapuram and Tiruchendur and projects separately for Saivite and Vaishnavite temples.

Panel for gold

The Minister announced constitution of a committee by three retired judges of the High Court to monitor the investment of gold gifted to temples by devotees.