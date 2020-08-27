Commerce top choice among Class 11 students

Teachers attribute the trend to awareness among candidates about career options

Ever since admissions for Class 11 began, schools in the city are seeing a high demand for the Commerce group, followed by the Science group with Computer Science as a subject.

Since last year, schools have been seeing a high demand for the Commerce group and teachers attribute this to students becoming more aware of the career options available.

“Over 55% of students who have approached us have applied for the Commerce group and the rest have evinced interest in the Computer Science group,” said B. Purushothaman, correspondent, Everwin Group of Schools.

The Class 10 board exams this year were cancelled in Tamil Nadu, and students were given marks based on their quarterly and half yearly exam scores. “We are considering students for admission keeping in mind that several schools set very tough internal question papers for these exams. During any other academic year, we admit them based on a cut-off fixed for their board exam marks,” Mr. Purushothaman said.

Prince Matriculation Higher Secondary School has seen a dip in the number of students opting for the Biology group, said its chairman K. Vasudevan. “Commerce is the top pick, followed by Computer Science. There is not much of a shuffle when it comes to students switching boards for their higher classes this year as well,” he said.

Government and aided schools, too, started the admission process for Class 11 on Monday. An official from the School Education department said that most government schools had seen a considerable number of students applying for admission and they expected the process to go on till the end of the month. “Out of 138-odd applicants we have had, nearly 10% to 15% are from private schools,” said G. Shanmughavel, headmaster, Government Higher Secondary School, M.G.R. Nagar. He said students joining government schools opted for Biology group as they offered free NEET coaching.