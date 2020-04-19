Coming out without a mask will invite fine

Even as the police are registering cases against lockdown violators besides confiscating their vehicles, the corporation has started slapping a fine of ₹100 on those who come out of their houses without masks, which play a significant role in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The action came into force from Saturday after Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish empowered local bodies to collect fine.

Those who come out of their house to buy essentials or medicines and those working in grocery shops, pharmacies, milk outlets etc., should wear masks. While the public who are not wearing masks will be fined up to ₹500 in the days to come, shops that fail to provide masks to workers and ensure ‘physical distancing’ of their customers will be closed immediately. Banks too should ensure ‘physical distancing’ of their customers on its premises and at ATM kiosks.

Residents should carry ‘colour cards’ issued by the corporation when coming out to buy essentials on two designated days a week. Any violation would attract fine up to ₹500.

Corporation personnel, who swung into action, checked the public, who were fined separately for not wearing masks and for not carrying ‘colour cards.’

“A fine of ₹100 is collected from violators. Habitual violators will be fined ₹500 for each violation,” an official said. The police had collected a total fine of ₹11,200 on Saturday.