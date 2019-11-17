Coming, an Act to bar transfer of panchami land

The State government is pursuing a proposal to introduce a new Act for the prohibition of transfer of assigned government lands, belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The State-level Committee has requested the government to prepare a draft enactment for introducing the special Act to protect panchami lands on the pattern of legislations in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

“Presently, there is no efficient Act to stop transfer of panchami lands to non-Dalits. At the most, the panchami lands transferred to non-Dalits can be taken away from them. The government is thinking of this new Act as a deterrent to taking these lands away from Dalits,” a senior officer told The Hindu.

An in-depth study on laws covering the assigned lands to the poor in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka has also been undertaken by officials of the Land Administration and Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Departments.

NCSC Vice Chairman L. Murugan said once the Act is implemented, there would be no need to pursue cases individually, since all such cases would be handled under the new Act.

Activist S. Vinayagam said that the Act was a welcome move and it would go a long way in preventing illegal transfer of panchami lands to non-Dalits in the future.