On Thursday, there was heavy traffic in Otteri, as DMDK founder Vijayakanth was scheduled to campaign in the area. People came together for just a glimpse of the actor. A party worker suddenly began announcing that the founder’s vehicle was almost there. At the time, The Hindu’s staffers were on duty in the area and their vehicle was diverted to the left, while all others went straight. Seeing this, the crowd mistakenly assumed that the staff’s vehicle was that of Mr. Vijayankanth, and began clicking pictures and folding hands in respect. They soon realised it was a clear case of mistaken identity and left.
Comedy of errors
Sunitha Sekar
CHENNAI,
March 27, 2021 00:33 IST
Sunitha Sekar
CHENNAI,
March 27, 2021 00:33 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Former Special DGP appears before enquiry committee into alleged sexual harassment of woman IPS officer
Coronavirus | 512 micro containment areas with active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, says State Health Secretary
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Election Commission recommends action against woman for spreading hate between communities
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 27, 2021 12:40:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/comedy-of-errors/article34173486.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story