Comedy of errors

On Thursday, there was heavy traffic in Otteri, as DMDK founder Vijayakanth was scheduled to campaign in the area. People came together for just a glimpse of the actor. A party worker suddenly began announcing that the founder’s vehicle was almost there. At the time, The Hindu’s staffers were on duty in the area and their vehicle was diverted to the left, while all others went straight. Seeing this, the crowd mistakenly assumed that the staff’s vehicle was that of Mr. Vijayankanth, and began clicking pictures and folding hands in respect. They soon realised it was a clear case of mistaken identity and left.