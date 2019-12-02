‘Come with eco-friendly bags, win gold coins’

In an effort to ensure a clean and pollution-free Karthigai Deepam, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has announced gifts and prizes for those who used jute or cloth bags during the 10-day festival at Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai.

As per the offer, devotees must show their cloth or jute bags to officials and collect tokens which would be later used to select winners through a draw of lots. 6 gold and 72 silver coins is up for grabs for the lucky winners. Tokens will be issued at special counters near Kubera Lingam, Anna Arch and Periyar statue, between 6 p.m. on December 9 and 6 p.m. on December 10, when the Maha Deepam will be lit on the Annamalaiyar Hills.

Those who bring environment-friendly bags would be given a cloth bag along with the token. More efforts will be taken during the festival time to maintain cleanliness and hygiene, said District Collector K.S. Kandasamy.