Come up with meaningful measures to eradicate manual scavenging, Madras HC tells TN Government

CHENNAI

10 November 2021 17:20 IST

The High Court was hearing a plea filed by Safai Karamchari Andolan which sought increasing the compensation paid for deaths due to manual scavenging

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed Tamil Nadu government to come up with meaningful measures to completely eradicate the practice of manual scavenging by prescribing harsh penalty against the perpetrators as a deterrent.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu called for a status report from the government within four weeks. They also impressed upon the need for a fresh enumeration of people involved in manual scavenging in the State.

The judges agreed with advocate Srinath Sridevan, representing Safai Karamchari Andolan, which had preferred a public interest litigation petition, on the need to increase substantially the compensation paid for deaths due to manual scavenging.

The counsel told the court that the compensation amount of ₹10 lakh for each death was fixed way back in 2014. Since the cost of living had increased manifold in the past seven years, the amount should be increased to ₹50 lakh, he demanded.

Though the petitioner had made a suggestion, the government had not indicated the extent to which it would increase the compensation, he said. The judges directed State Government Pleader P. Muthukumar to get instructions in this regard.

The Bench also impressed upon the need for the State to educate the people involved in manual scavenging and erase the impression from their minds that they can't take up any other vocation. It said the State was duty bound to rehabilitate them.

In his submissions, Mr. Sridevan said the government was relying upon a 2015 enumeration to claim that only 464 people were involved in manual scavenging in the State, though the petitioner estimates the number to be over 3,000.

Claiming that 42 deaths had been reported since the present case was filed in 2017, the counsel insisted that there should be a fresh enumeration. He also said the dependants of those who die due to manual scavenging must be given employment.

The other suggestion made by Mr. Sridevan was to prosecute the local body officials as well as private individuals who engage people for manual scavenging. He contended that so far not even a single official had been punished.