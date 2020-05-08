Tamil Nadu

Come May 11, post-production work in films will resume

CM takes decision following representations from industry

In a relief to the cine industry and the silverscreen in the State, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that post-production work would be allowed from May 11. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami took the decision after considering representations from the industry.

An official release stated that a maximum of five persons could be involved in post-production work such as editing, dubbing, DI colour grading, re-recording and sound design/mixing.

As for computer and visual graphics (VFX/CGI), a maximum of 15 persons can be involved, it stated. “Production companies involved in these works should get their employees necessary passes and ensure that they work with their masks on and follow physical distancing norms,” it stated.

Disinfectants must be used and all norms laid down by the Central and State governments must be followed to contain the spread of COVID-19, it said.

Representatives from the cine fraternity and the silverscreen had submitted representations to the Information Minister, seeking to allow at least post-production work. They had contended with the State government that the livelihood of those involved in the industry was uncertain since there had been no work for them for the past 50 days due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 11:59:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/come-may-11-post-production-work-in-films-will-resume/article31538901.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY