Come May 11, post-production work in films will resume

In a relief to the cine industry and the silverscreen in the State, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that post-production work would be allowed from May 11. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami took the decision after considering representations from the industry.

An official release stated that a maximum of five persons could be involved in post-production work such as editing, dubbing, DI colour grading, re-recording and sound design/mixing.

As for computer and visual graphics (VFX/CGI), a maximum of 15 persons can be involved, it stated. “Production companies involved in these works should get their employees necessary passes and ensure that they work with their masks on and follow physical distancing norms,” it stated.

Disinfectants must be used and all norms laid down by the Central and State governments must be followed to contain the spread of COVID-19, it said.

Representatives from the cine fraternity and the silverscreen had submitted representations to the Information Minister, seeking to allow at least post-production work. They had contended with the State government that the livelihood of those involved in the industry was uncertain since there had been no work for them for the past 50 days due to the COVID-19 lockdown.