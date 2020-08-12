Come forward to donate organs, appeals Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

On the occasion of World Organ Donation Day on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami appealed to the general public to come forward to donate the organs of brain dead persons.
In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said a total of eight persons would benefit if all the organs of a brain dead person were donated. He also pointed out that the organ donation was highest in Tamil Nadu compared to other States.
In December 2014, Tamil Nadu set up the Transplant Authority Government Of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN), the first such body in the country. So far, a total of 8,163 organs have been received from 1,382 donors.
“Tamil Nadu has stood first in organ donation and transplants for the fifth time continuously and has received honours from the Centre,” Mr. Palaniswami pointed out. Under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, assistance was being extended up to ₹25 lakh for organ transplantation, he said.
August 13 every year is observed as the World Organ Donation Day.
