Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment celebrates golden jubilee

Published - May 16, 2024 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

A panel discussion on the operational and technological requirements of tank warfare in the 21st Century was held

The Hindu Bureau

Defence Research and Development Organisation Chief Samir V. Kamat viewing the various products developed by the CVRDE that are on display at the event. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), celebrated its golden jubilee at its campus in Avadi on Thursday. DRDO Chief Samir V. Kamat was present at the event.

Director-General of Armament and Combat Engineering Prateek Kishore, senior scientists of various DRDO units from across the country, officers from the armed forces, officials from the Central and State governments, and industry partners participated, an official release said.

On the occasion, various products developed by the CVRDE were on display. A panel discussion on the operational and technological requirements of tank warfare in the 21st Century was held.

The CVRDE designed the country’s main battle tank – Arjun – and made improvements through its MBT Arjun Mk-1A. Arjun ARRV, Combat Improved Ajeya, Carrier Motor Tracked, Bridge Layer Tank, Carrier Command Post Tracked, Advanced Tracked Armoured Fighting Vehicles (T-AFV) are among the products designed by the CVRDE.

