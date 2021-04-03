Tamil Nadu

Colourful campaigns

VELLORE: TAMILNADU: 23/07/2019: AIADMK Minister D. Jayakumar. PHOTO: VM_MANINATHAN.  

The AIADMK’s Royapuram candidate and Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar’s campaigns have been colourful — he has been clicking selfies with voters during his pedestrian campaigns. A newly-wed couple even joined him in his campaign. On Thursday, when he visited a mosque, he even borrowed the drum of a singer and sang a song, ‘Yaahi yaahi wallah’. Though he plans to cover around 25 streets a day, he ends up covering fewer due to the additional time being taken for the campaign, says his campaign team.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2021 1:28:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/colourful-campaigns/article34227457.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY