Colourful campaigns

The AIADMK’s Royapuram candidate and Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar’s campaigns have been colourful — he has been clicking selfies with voters during his pedestrian campaigns. A newly-wed couple even joined him in his campaign. On Thursday, when he visited a mosque, he even borrowed the drum of a singer and sang a song, ‘Yaahi yaahi wallah’. Though he plans to cover around 25 streets a day, he ends up covering fewer due to the additional time being taken for the campaign, says his campaign team.