The AIADMK’s Royapuram candidate and Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar’s campaigns have been colourful — he has been clicking selfies with voters during his pedestrian campaigns. A newly-wed couple even joined him in his campaign. On Thursday, when he visited a mosque, he even borrowed the drum of a singer and sang a song, ‘Yaahi yaahi wallah’. Though he plans to cover around 25 streets a day, he ends up covering fewer due to the additional time being taken for the campaign, says his campaign team.
Colourful campaigns
Deepa H. Ramakrishnan
CHENNAI,
April 03, 2021 01:27 IST
Deepa H. Ramakrishnan
CHENNAI,
April 03, 2021 01:27 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Congress winning less than 20 seats is a defeat, says party’s tech cell head
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 3, 2021 1:28:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/colourful-campaigns/article34227457.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story