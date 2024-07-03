Colleges welcome freshers with several feel-good programmes

Arts and science colleges welcomed the first-year students on Wednesday with week-long induction programmes.

Colleges lined up motivational speeches, introduction to their institutions, alumni connect and opportunities to develop their interests.

At Women’s Christian College, freshers learn to bond with their seniors. “Students celebrate it with a cultural program organized between seniors and juniors,” said Principal Lilian I Jasper. Presidency College has organised talks by media personalities, professors and educationists. The college’s faculty would also apprise the students of the various clubs that they can become members of, said V. Raman, college principal.

D.G. Vaishnav has organised a week titled ‘Deeksharambh’ with a slew of speakers to offer students an idea about their journey through college and a glimpse into career opportunities that they could explore. The Vallal P.T. Lee Chengalvaraya Naicker Arts and Science College’s induction programme had University of Madras’ registrar S. Elumalai as a special guest. The programme included a galaxy of eminent persons from various fields including the judiciary. “The event was a testament to the college’s commitment to fostering a supportive and dynamic environment for all its students,” said K. Minraj, former dean of the University. who participated in the event.

On Tuesday, the Directorate of Collegiate Education issued a circular to colleges to fill the vacant seats. Candidates who had not applied earlier may do so from July 3 to 5 through TNGASA website. Colleges have been instructed to start counselling for the vacant seats from July 8.

Students who had skipped counselling owing to non-availability of seats in the first and second round of counselling may be admitted to the discipline of their choice if seats are available, the DCE S. Karmegam has said. The director has also instructed that those vacant seats in the BC, MBC category may be filled with SC, ST students if there are no takers in the respective categories.

