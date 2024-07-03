GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Colleges welcome freshers with several feel-good programmes

Some colleges hold motivational speeches, others have cultural programmes

Published - July 03, 2024 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau,Sujatha R 2625
Students walking into the campus of DG Vaishnav College during Freshers’ Day celebrations in Chennai on Wednesday.

Students walking into the campus of DG Vaishnav College during Freshers’ Day celebrations in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Arts and science colleges welcomed the first-year students on Wednesday with week-long induction programmes.

Colleges lined up motivational speeches, introduction to their institutions, alumni connect and opportunities to develop their interests. 

At Women’s Christian College, freshers learn to bond with their seniors. “Students celebrate it with a cultural program organized between seniors and juniors,” said Principal Lilian I Jasper. Presidency College has organised talks by media personalities, professors and educationists. The college’s faculty would also apprise the students of the various clubs that they can become members of, said V. Raman, college principal.  

D.G. Vaishnav has organised a week titled ‘Deeksharambh’ with a slew of speakers to offer students an idea about their journey through college and a glimpse into career opportunities that they could explore. The Vallal P.T. Lee Chengalvaraya Naicker Arts and Science College’s induction programme had University of Madras’ registrar S. Elumalai as a special guest. The programme included a galaxy of eminent persons from various fields including the judiciary. “The event was a testament to the college’s commitment to fostering a supportive and dynamic environment for all its students,” said K. Minraj, former dean of the University. who participated in the event.

On Tuesday, the Directorate of Collegiate Education issued a circular to colleges to fill the vacant seats. Candidates who had not applied earlier may do so from July 3 to 5 through TNGASA website. Colleges have been instructed to start counselling for the vacant seats from July 8.

Students who had skipped counselling owing to non-availability of seats in the first and second round of counselling may be admitted to the discipline of their choice if seats are available, the DCE S. Karmegam has said. The director has also instructed that those vacant seats in the BC, MBC category may be filled with SC, ST students if there are no takers in the respective categories.

Related Topics

higher education / arts and science education / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.