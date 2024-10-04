Colleges told to upload info on faculty with biometric data

Colleges affiliated to the Anna University will now have to upload details of their faculty with their biometric data.

The University has informed the colleges that it would open a portal, where they can fill the details “for validation”. The portal will be open for a month. The varsity will inspect the colleges, and verify the details, a circular issued to principals of the colleges read.

The University has also made it mandatory for the Aadhaar of the faculty to be validated, through the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency. It has also provided a list of UIDAI STQC – certified fingerprint scanners in the circular.

A few months ago, a non-governmental organisation had exposed that nearly 1,000 persons were registered as faculty in several colleges. Teachers’ associations have also been flagging the issue of non-payment of salaries in many colleges.

The university has informed the colleges using “devices other than those recommended” to bring the equipment to its Centre for Affiliation of Institution “for integration with affiliation software and validation”, a letter from the Registrar, dated September 23, read.

Colleges must log on to the affiliation portal, and submit the details. Submitting false details can invite penal action from the University. The chairperson/secretary of the trust/society of the institution must submit an affidavit with an undertaking that the details provided by the college are true. “An inspection team will visit the college to verify the details. All permanently affiliated courses/programmes will also be verified by the inspection team,” the registrar has said.

Colleges have been warned against non-compliance with the stipulated requirements. Colleges have been instructed to ensure that faculty submit their correct mobile numbers, and addresses. The onus is on the institutions to verify the their certificates, and other details. All faculty members must have an AICTE ID, the Registrar has said.

Colleges must also follow the norms for laboratory requirements, listed on the university’s website. The equipment must be in working condition and the experiments stipulated must be demonstrated to the inspection committee, the letter added.