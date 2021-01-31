Colleges, swimming pools, sporting events, allowed to be operational, TN CM says

Classes for 9th, Plus-One allowed from Feb.8, CM announces.

Classes for students of 9th standard and Plus-One, undergraduate and postgraduate courses in colleges, have been allowed to begin from February 8, following the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced on Sunday. Hostels for the students will also be allowed to be operational, he said.

Sporting events, including cricket, are allowed to be held with a maximum 50% spectator capacity. Recently, it was announced that the two test matches between India and England scheduled to be held at M.A. Chidambaram stadium (Chepauk) will be held without spectators.

Petrol bunks that were allowed to be open till 10 p.m. are now permitted to be open without any time restriction. Swimming pools too are allowed to be open, he said.

Multiplexes and cinema halls which were allowed to function with 50% capacity are now allowed to be operational with full capacity following the Centre’s guidelines from February 1.

Further, indoor public meetings, religious gatherings, sporting, entertainment, educational and cultural events, will be allowed to be held from February 1, with a maximum capacity of 50% or 600 persons. Outdoor events will be allowed with a capacity of 50%, Mr. Palaniswami announced.

The government has also permitted holding meetings to redress public grievances, he said. The ‘Theerthamaduthal’ event is also allowed at Rameswaram, he said.

The Chief Minister said the relaxations are being announced to begin the revival of the economy and taking into consideration the decline in the spread of COVID-19 in the State. The relaxations will take effect across the State except in containment zones, he said.