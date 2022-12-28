ADVERTISEMENT

Colleges must accredit 60% of their courses says AICTE

December 28, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Sujatha

The All India Council for Technical Education has written to affiliated institutions to ensure accreditation of 60% of the courses offered in the next two years to ensure extension of approval.

In a letter dated Dec 23, Rajendra Kakade, advisor and head of approval bureau, cited a clause in the Approval Process Handbook 2022-2023 that technical institutions get 60% of the eligible courses accredited in the next two years “else EoA shall not be issued by the Council.”

The accreditation process involves a physical inspection by a team from the council. It is offered for either three years or six years, depending on the compliance with the National Board of Accreditation norms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A common complaint from engineering colleges is that the rule that courses must be accredited with the NBA is arbitrarily applied to only self-financing colleges but not those run by the government. No effort is made by Anna University and government colleges to comply with the regulations, faculty in private engineering colleges claim.

University officials admit that only a few motivated departments had until now applied for accreditation.

Vice Chancellor R. Velraj said already 45% of the courses it offered are accredited and that it would not be difficult to get 60% of the courses accredited. “The University is in the process of getting accreditation. Most disciplines in the University departments are aiming for six years’ accreditation. While some Constituent colleges may get for six years the V-C expressed confidence that others would fall into the three-year slab,” he said. According to him 17 departments have applied now.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US