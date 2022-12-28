Colleges must accredit 60% of their courses says AICTE

December 28, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The All India Council for Technical Education has written to affiliated institutions to ensure accreditation of 60% of the courses offered in the next two years to ensure extension of approval.

In a letter dated Dec 23, Rajendra Kakade, advisor and head of approval bureau, cited a clause in the Approval Process Handbook 2022-2023 that technical institutions get 60% of the eligible courses accredited in the next two years “else EoA shall not be issued by the Council.”

The accreditation process involves a physical inspection by a team from the council. It is offered for either three years or six years, depending on the compliance with the National Board of Accreditation norms.

A common complaint from engineering colleges is that the rule that courses must be accredited with the NBA is arbitrarily applied to only self-financing colleges but not those run by the government. No effort is made by Anna University and government colleges to comply with the regulations, faculty in private engineering colleges claim.

University officials admit that only a few motivated departments had until now applied for accreditation.

Vice Chancellor R. Velraj said already 45% of the courses it offered are accredited and that it would not be difficult to get 60% of the courses accredited. “The University is in the process of getting accreditation. Most disciplines in the University departments are aiming for six years’ accreditation. While some Constituent colleges may get for six years the V-C expressed confidence that others would fall into the three-year slab,” he said. According to him 17 departments have applied now.