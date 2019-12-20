Colleges in Tamil Nadu closed till January 2

The Higher Education department has announced that all colleges under its purview in the State will be closed from Dec 21 till Jan 1. Classes will resume on January 2.

In a circular to the registrars of all universities under its aegis, the directorates of technical ducation and college education, Higher Education secretary Mangat Ram Sharma has said that a holiday had been declared in view of the rural local body elections to be held on December 27 and 30, to enable rural students exercise their franchise.

In addition colleges would be closed for Christmas and New Year celebrations. Four additional holidays have been declared for students - December 23, 24, 26 and 31, apart from the days already declared as holiday. These lost days may be compensated by conducting classes on Saturdays and other holidays, the circular has said.