Colleges in Tamil Nadu closed till January 2

The Higher Education department has announced that all colleges under its purview in the State will be closed from Dec 21 till Jan 1. Classes will resume on January 2.
In a circular to the registrars of all universities under its aegis, the directorates of technical ducation and college education, Higher Education secretary Mangat Ram Sharma has said that a holiday had been declared in view of the rural local body elections to be held on December 27 and 30, to enable rural students exercise their franchise.
In addition colleges would be closed for Christmas and New Year celebrations. Four additional holidays have been declared for students - December 23, 24, 26 and 31, apart from the days already declared as holiday. These lost days may be compensated by conducting classes on Saturdays and other holidays, the circular has said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.