Colleges in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri have most teacher vacancies

December 16, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Higher Education Department has released the vacancy list and a detailed format to apply for the posts

The Hindu Bureau

The colleges in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri have the most number of vacancies for guest lecturers.

While Dharmapuri has 136 vacant posts, in Krishnagiri 115 posts are vacant. In contrast, in Chennai there are 73 vacant posts. In the city as many as 18 colleges require Tamil lecturers and 14 for English.

There exists 358 vacancies for English and 317 vacancies for Tamil lecturer posts in the State. As many as 150 vacancies exist for Commerce. The Higher Education Department has released the vacancy list and a detailed format to apply for the posts.

“New colleges have been established and for a college that is established language teachers are a mandatory requirement,” explained V. Thangaraj, president of the Tamil Nadu Guest Lecturers’ Association.

As for vacancies in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri, he said teachers would prefer to go to larger towns. The higher the vacancies in a college, the number of permanent faculty are fewer. Lower vacancies also indicate that the colleges in these regions have guest lecturers, he said.

The last date to apply for guest lecturer posts is December 27.

