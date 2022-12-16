  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Colleges in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri have most teacher vacancies

The Higher Education Department has released the vacancy list and a detailed format to apply for the posts

December 16, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The colleges in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri have the most number of vacancies for guest lecturers.

While Dharmapuri has 136 vacant posts, in Krishnagiri 115 posts are vacant. In contrast, in Chennai there are 73 vacant posts. In the city as many as 18 colleges require Tamil lecturers and 14 for English.

There exists 358 vacancies for English and 317 vacancies for Tamil lecturer posts in the State. As many as 150 vacancies exist for Commerce. The Higher Education Department has released the vacancy list and a detailed format to apply for the posts.

“New colleges have been established and for a college that is established language teachers are a mandatory requirement,” explained V. Thangaraj, president of the Tamil Nadu Guest Lecturers’ Association.

As for vacancies in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri, he said teachers would prefer to go to larger towns. The higher the vacancies in a college, the number of permanent faculty are fewer. Lower vacancies also indicate that the colleges in these regions have guest lecturers, he said.

The last date to apply for guest lecturer posts is December 27.

Related Topics

higher education / teachers

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.