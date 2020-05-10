Colleges advised to apply for fee revision before May 30

Self-financing engineering and arts and science colleges wanting to revise their tuition fee have been advised to apply before May 30.
The chairman of the committee for fixation of fee in respect of self-financing professional colleges has written to the principals of all SF engineering and arts and science colleges to submit the prescribed format for fee revision.
Colleges must submit the required documents in the relevant category, according to the letter. The committee will fix the fee for three academic years – 2020-21; 2021-22; 2022-23.
The committee is authorised to fix fee for undergraduate and postgraduate engineering and architecture courses; MCA and MBA courses; PG integrated courses and PG diploma in business management and business administration.
Institutions can download the prescribed format from www.tndte.gov.in.
