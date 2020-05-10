Tamil Nadu

Colleges advised to apply for fee revision before May 30

Self-financing engineering and arts and science colleges wanting to revise their tuition fee have been advised to apply before May 30.

The chairman of the committee for fixation of fee in respect of self-financing professional colleges has written to the principals of all SF engineering and arts and science colleges to submit the prescribed format for fee revision.

Colleges must submit the required documents in the relevant category, according to the letter. The committee will fix the fee for three academic years – 2020-21; 2021-22; 2022-23.

The committee is authorised to fix fee for undergraduate and postgraduate engineering and architecture courses; MCA and MBA courses; PG integrated courses and PG diploma in business management and business administration.

Institutions can download the prescribed format from www.tndte.gov.in.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 7:37:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/colleges-advised-to-apply-for-fee-revision-before-may-30/article31551052.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY