College to set up 5G Centre to build skills of students

January 26, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 5G Centre of Excellence will build skills of students to meet the industry demands of 5G technology revolution

The Hindu Bureau

Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology (RIT) and Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to set up a 5G Centre of Excellence.

The centre will build the skills of students to meet the demands of the 5G revolution and conduct research in 5G and related technologies with the industry, according to a press release.

The 5G Centre of Excellence will be a collaborative eﬀort to bridge the gap between the industry and academia, providing students with hands-on experience and mentoring directly by industry leaders. It will also offer a platform for researchers to engage in cutting-edge research and development in the field of 5G and other new technologies.

