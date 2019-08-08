Tamil Nadu

College ties up with CADD School for training students

CADD School will offer training and placement to GIET students.

CADD School will offer training and placement to GIET students.

Global Institute of Engineering and Technology(GIET), Melvisharam, Vellore and CADD School, Chennai inked an agreement to offer training and placement to students of Mechanical and Automobile engineering.

Chairperson of GIET, Hema Prasad and CADD School project development manager, V. Sundar signed the MoU. The students from GIET Would get training on CADD Software like CREO, FUSION_360, ANSYS, Workbench and CATIA and after completion of training the students will be assisted in placements too.

“Students of Mechanical Engineering, Automobile Engineering and Civil Engineering will be benefited and can secure placements with an added advantage, said Ms. Hema Prasad.

