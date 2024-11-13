College textbooks have no mention of freedom fighters from T.N., says Governor Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Tuesday said that there was no mention about the contributions of freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu to the national movement in college textbooks.

Speaking at the Raj bhavan during the launch of The Battles of Panchalankurichi, a book authored by P. Senthil Kumar, the Governor said, “As the Chancellor, I had asked the State universities to present the undergraduate and postgraduate syllabus of history, political science, and literature courses. I found out that even today, in our colleges, the 19th-century history of Tamil Nadu is full of praise for the British. The 20th-century history is all about the Dravidian movement and its leaders. There is no mention of Kattabomman, Maruthu brothers or other freedom fighters.”

According to Mr. Ravi, the true history of India’s freedom movement was yet to be written. “An impression has been made that we got freedom through hunger strikes only. Thousands of people have sacrificed their lives and blood for the freedom of this country. We committed a fraud by not making a genuine effort in writing the true history of Independence. I wanted this book to be written in Hindi and other Indian languages as well so that the rest of the country would also know that the Battle of Panchalankurichi was the first battle of Independence,” he said.

Mr. Ravi also stressed the need to document folktales and folk songs. “When we were colonised, only the British had the power to write the history in a way they wanted. So our ancestors kept their history alive through folk songs, stories, and fables. So, let us not undermine the importance and significance of folk tales and fables. They are very much a part of our history. All the folk songs and folktales about the freedom movement and the freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu should be documented before they get lost as conscious attempts are made to erase them from the public memory,” he further said.

The Governor presented the Kattabomman Awards 2024 to writer M. Sankaravelu; R. Varadarajan, president, Veerapandiya Kattabomman Cultural Association; Valasai Kannan, an industrialist; Veerasakkammal, a sixth generation descendent of Kattabomman; and Sugandham N.S. Ramakrishnan, a social worker.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Ravi participated in the inauguration of ‘Bharat: Literature and Media Festival’ at Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha. He released three books and distributed the Sahitya Sethu Samman Awards to 11 eminent personalities.

A.V. Dharmakrishnan, CEO, Ramco Cements Limited; Mr. Senthilkumar; S. Rajeshwari, Senior Assistant Professor, Thoothukudi Government Medical College and a descendent of Kattabomman; and J.R. Sivaramakrishnan, Assistant Professor, Kunthavai Naacchiyaar Government Arts College for Women in Thanjavur spoke during the event.