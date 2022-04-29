College teachers press for CAS benefit

Colleges have sent their recommendations to officials

The Aided College Teachers’ Association has urged the Higher Education Department to sanction career advancement scheme benefits to the faculty appointed after 2006.

The association has written to senior officials in the department, including the Director of Collegiate Education C. Poornachandran and secretary D. Karthikeyan.

Most aided colleges had sent the details of eligible teachers to the respective regional joint directors three months ago but they have not been processed, said general secretary T. Balasaravanan.

Though a government order had sanctioned CAS to teachers in the associate cadre level it had been kept in abeyance. “Most of these teachers are on the verge of retirement and hence their career advancement to associate professor cadre has become imperative,” the letter said.

An office-bearer pointed out to the Secretary that some college managements had placed teachers on probation for over five years though they had been appointed as per the University Grants Commission norms and roster system.

The delay in CAS benefits had resulted in the teachers not being able to collect their annual increment, earned leave surrender and legitimate leave facilities.