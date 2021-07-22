College teachers call for new Annamalai University Act

Stakeholders should be given equal representation, they say

The Joint Action Council of College Teachers of Tamil Nadu has called for enactment of a new Act for Annamalai University.

The enactment should be in such a way that stakeholders in higher education are given equal representation in the university syndicate, involving them in the decision-making process, the council said.

The council termed the Higher Education Minister’s announcement on Tuesday that the university will affiliate colleges in the four districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Mayiladuthurai as the right decision as it would help the students.

It also urged the government to streamline deputation of surplus staff from Annamalai University to government colleges in consultation with the council.

“A proper policy must be formulated and implemented in all government colleges in the four districts which are [to be] affiliated to the university” to ensure smooth running of the colleges, council convener M. Nagarajan said.