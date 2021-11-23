College students to have offline classes 6 days a week

University officials await a formal government order

In a letter to registrars of all State and deemed universities, self-financing and autonomous colleges, Higher Education Department has instructed that all students should be offered offline classes six days a week.

Though the department issued a letter on Monday and it was circulated widely to the media, university officials said they would await a formal government order.

The department has instructed that all institutions must comply with the standard operating procedures/guidelines for COVID-19 safety issued on August 27, in anticipation of the reopening of colleges on September 1. At that time students were to report in batches on alternate days. While end-semester theory examinations will be conducted after January 20, the institutions must prepare to hold model exams before..

Provide study materials

Institutions have been instructed to provide course material to students for preparation and “conduct revision classes in institutions where the syllabus has been completed, especially in the online mode, so that students could grasp and understand the subjects in a much better manner,” the letter read. The letter has also requested the District Collectors to ensure that all higher education institutions abide by the instructions of the department.