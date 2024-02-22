ADVERTISEMENT

College students honoured with awards for volunteering work

February 22, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Giving Matters Foundation has instituted the The Catalyst of Change 2024 Awards

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Chief Secretary Vikram Kapoor handing over an award to a student away best Volunteer on Thursday. Michaela Küchler, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, and former Cricketer Robin Singh are also seen. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

College students who had volunteered to teach or help a person in distress were recognised for their services to encourage the spirit of volunteerism.

Chennai Volunteers honoured the student volunteers at an event on Thursday. The student volunteers had helped underprivileged people by either teaching their children or helping senior citizens and persons with disabilities. The Giving Matters Foundation has instituted the The Catalyst of Change 2024 Awards.

Vikram Kapur, Additional Chief Secretary and Director of Anna Administrative Staff College, said volunteering helped build values. “It teaches humility, selflessness, brotherhood, skills of leadership, and, above all nationhood, helps youngsters’ development into good citizens,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Former cricketer Robin Singh, a guest of honour at the event, termed volunteering as an exceptional opportunity to serve people. Michaela Küchler, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, also a guest of honour, recalled that her experiences in volunteering had enriched her as a person.

Students from the Women’s Christian College, Loyola, Stella Maris, Krishnaswamy College, Anna Adarsh, Justice Basheer Ahmed College, Madras School of Social Work, Madras Christian College, GSSV Shasun Jain College, and Sathyabama College were honoured for their volunteering effort in various projects run by Chennai Volunteers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

social services

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US