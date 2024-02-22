College students honoured with awards for volunteering work

February 22, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

College students who had volunteered to teach or help a person in distress were recognised for their services to encourage the spirit of volunteerism.

Chennai Volunteers honoured the student volunteers at an event on Thursday. The student volunteers had helped underprivileged people by either teaching their children or helping senior citizens and persons with disabilities. The Giving Matters Foundation has instituted the The Catalyst of Change 2024 Awards.

Vikram Kapur, Additional Chief Secretary and Director of Anna Administrative Staff College, said volunteering helped build values. “It teaches humility, selflessness, brotherhood, skills of leadership, and, above all nationhood, helps youngsters’ development into good citizens,” he said.

Former cricketer Robin Singh, a guest of honour at the event, termed volunteering as an exceptional opportunity to serve people. Michaela Küchler, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, also a guest of honour, recalled that her experiences in volunteering had enriched her as a person.

Students from the Women’s Christian College, Loyola, Stella Maris, Krishnaswamy College, Anna Adarsh, Justice Basheer Ahmed College, Madras School of Social Work, Madras Christian College, GSSV Shasun Jain College, and Sathyabama College were honoured for their volunteering effort in various projects run by Chennai Volunteers.