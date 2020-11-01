College student hacked to death in Kancheepuram

Police form special teams to crack 23-year-old’s murder

A 23-year-old college student was hacked to death by unknown persons in Darghas, Kancheepuram district, on Friday.

According to the police, Abhishek, was the son of Arun, from Naduveerapattu in Sriperumbudur. He was pursuing engineering at a private college in Pallavaram. On Friday evening, he had visited a church to take part in a wedding reception.

When he stepped out of the church after attending the function, a six-member gang, on two motorcycles, attacked him with sharp weapons and sped away. He died on the spot. D. Shanmugapriya, Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram, rushed to the spot and ordered an inquiry. Special teams have been formed to crack the case.

The police said his brother was involved in an attempt to murder case, and they suspect that some of his rivals might have murdered Abhishek. Further investigation is on.