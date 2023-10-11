College student dies after share autorickshaw overturns in Cuddalore

October 11, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CUDDALORE

A college student died after a share autorickshaw in which he was travelling, overturned near the Uppanar bridge at Devanampattinam here on Wednesday. The victim was identified as S. Tamilselvan, 20, a third-year B.Sc student of Periyar Government Arts College and a resident of Panruti.

According to the police, around 1.40 p.m. Tamilselvan, along with nine others, was travelling in a share autorickshaw, when the driver Loganathan slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting a stray dog and lost control of the vehicle near the Uppanar bridge. The vehicle overturned.

Immediately, passersby and other motorists rescued the injured persons and admitted them to the Cuddalore Government Hospital where Tamilselvan succumbed to the injuries. A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.