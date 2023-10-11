ADVERTISEMENT

College student dies after share autorickshaw overturns in Cuddalore

October 11, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The driver slammed the brakes to avoid hitting a stray dog and lost control of the vehicle near the Uppanar bridge

The Hindu Bureau

A college student died after a share autorickshaw in which he was travelling, overturned near the Uppanar bridge at Devanampattinam here on Wednesday. The victim was identified as S. Tamilselvan, 20, a third-year B.Sc student of Periyar Government Arts College and a resident of Panruti.

According to the police, around 1.40 p.m. Tamilselvan, along with nine others, was travelling in a share autorickshaw, when the driver Loganathan slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting a stray dog and lost control of the vehicle near the Uppanar bridge. The vehicle overturned.

Immediately, passersby and other motorists rescued the injured persons and admitted them to the Cuddalore Government Hospital where Tamilselvan succumbed to the injuries. A case has been registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US