College develops 3D printable face shields for healthcare staff

Faculty and students from SSN College of Engineering have developed 3D printable protective face shields for front line healthcare workers. The first set of 100 face shields were delivered to Stanley Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

A team of three faculty members Dr. Kavitha A., Dr. Pravin Kumar S. and Nithya R. and three undergraduate students Sandhanakrishnan R., Kesavaraj V. and Rajkumar A.J. from the department of Biomedical Engineering have developed the face shields, according to a statement.

The transparent face shields are biocompatible and made of medical-grade 0.4 mm thick APET sheetsand can be reused after proper sterilization and do not cause skin irritation, it added.

Taking lead from Prusa, a 3D printing company based in Prague, Czech Republic, the face shields developed by the team from SSN College have been further modified in design on doctors’ suggestions.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. donated 1.5 lakh 3 ply disposable face masks to A.K. Viswanathan, Chennai Commissioner of Police.

Charitable Trust Sevalaya’s Tiruchi unit, handed over 100 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the District Collector Mr. S. Sivarasu, for use by doctors and nurses treating corona patients, according to a statement.

Hyundai Motor India has made a donation of ₹7 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

Food for migrants

Southern Railway has been distributing food packets to thousands of migrant labourers and homeless people.

A senior official said cooked meals consisting of lunch and dinner packets were being distributed to the needy since the lockdown was announced. The meals were cooked using the base kitchens of IRCTC.

The packets were distributed at various railway stations all over the State such as Chennai Egmore, Central, Vellore and Tiruchi.