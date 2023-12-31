Collectors told to take steps amid heavy rain forecast in Southern districts: Minister

December 31, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Saturday said instructions had been issued to Collectors to take precautionary measures in the wake of forecast of heavy rain in the southern districts on January 1 and 2.

In a statement, he said that in the last 24 hours, till 8.30 a.m. on December 30, 14 districts had recorded an average rainfall of 0.16 cm. In Tirunelveli district, 4.3 cm rain had been recorded. Kakachi in Tirunelveli district has received 20 cm, while Manjolai recorded 10.2 cm.

Amid heavy rain around Papanasam and Manimuthar dam, 7,000 cusecs of water had been released from the Tamirabharani. People in the surrounding areas in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts had been instructed to stay safe, and not to venture near the riverbed, the Minister said.

Fishermen have been advised not to put out to sea. The situation is being continuously monitored through State Emergency Response Centre, he said.

