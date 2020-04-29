Collectors told to identify units that can be allowed to operate

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday directed all District Collectors to submit a report to the State government at the earliest, suggesting specific industries that could be allowed to function, depending on the COVID-19 situation in their respective districts.

Indicating the possibility of a relaxation of the lockdown in districts designated as green zones, the Chief Minister directed Collectors to implement relevant guidelines as and when the State government issues them.

According to the Centre’s classification, green zones are districts where there are no cases of COVID-19, whereas orange zones have a relatively small number of patients and red zones have a high case count.

During a video-conference, Mr. Palaniswami told Collectors that they could take steps to allow industries to function in green zones, as and when the government issues appropriate instructions. The Centre had permitted cement, sugar, sago, steel and medical equipment manufacturing industries to resume operations, he noted. However, he directed the Collectors not to allow the functioning of such industries in COVID-19 containment zones. There should be no movement in or out of the containment zones, he said. He urged officials to take steps to ensure orange zones turn green zones and red zones turn orange zones at the earliest.

Restaurants and bakeries may offer a takeaway service only between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Mr. Palaniswami instructed the police to regulate people venturing out of their homes unnecessarily and ensure that e-passes are given after thorough scrutiny.

Collectors were directed to watch out for the movement of people and vehicles through inter-State borders and subject such travellers to medical checks. Though the spread of COVID-19 was under control in town panchayats and municipalities, this was not the case in municipal corporations, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out.

He also directed the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation and all District Collectors to submit a report on the total number of migrant workers (State-wise) residing in urban and rural areas. He instructed them to ensure that dry rations and other forms of aid reached the beneficiaries.

Largely under control

The spread of the disease was largely under control in the State, barring Chennai, the Chief Minister said. “Chennai is a large city with a relatively higher population density. Since many live on narrow streets, it is easy for the disease to spread. That is also why there has been an increase in deaths in Chennai,” he said.

The spread could be contained only if people followed the guidelines laid down by the government, he reiterated.

He urged Collectors to ensure physical distancing at ration and vegetable shops and use registered volunteers for crowd control in PDS outlets.

People may be engaged in MGNREGS work, but wherever there are more than 50 people involved, they could be assigned work in multiple batches. However, those above 55 years of age should be kept away from such activities, and one of their family members could take their place, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy and senior officials took part in Wednesday’s meeting.