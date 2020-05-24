Collectors told to fight ‘false news’ by teaming up with volunteers, NGOs

As “false news” about COVID-19 have repeatedly caused panic among the public, the Tamil Nadu government has instructed District Collectors and the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation to create awareness through information and education campaigns with the help of volunteers and NGOs.

“Despite the extensive and effective preparedness/preventive and containment measures taken by the district administration, the number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing every day,” Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said in a communication dated May 23 to all District Collectors and the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

“Further, the spread of false news about the outbreak of COVID-19, which creates a panic situation among the community, has also become a challenge for the government,” Mr. Shanmugam said.

Hence, the district administrations should keep the focus of the campaigns on herd masking, physical distancing and disease spread information based on available IEC (information, education and communication campaign) material in order to create awareness among the public, he added.

“In this connection, the information and education campaign may be entrusted to volunteers and NGOs, who are ready to work with the government to fight COVID-19. Further, the volunteers and NGOs may also be advised to counter the false news on the outbreak in order to reduce panic among the community,” Mr. Shanmugam said.

Funds sanctioned

The Tamil Nadu government had sanctioned ₹13.49 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund for various COVID-19-related efforts. While ₹10 crore was sanctioned to the Tiruvallur Collector for setting up a vegetable market at Thirumazhisai to control the spread of COVID-19, ₹2 crore was sanctioned for purchasing personal protective equipment, sanitation work and covering the cost of lodging and train fare of stranded patients from other States.