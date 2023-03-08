Collectors, SPs providing assurances to inter-State migrants: Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Department

March 08, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Department said that District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and officials of Department of Industrial Safety and Health have been holding briefings and providing assurances to the inter-State migrant workers to instill more confidence among them about ensuring their safety while working in Tamil Nadu.

An official release listed out the measures being taken by the government for the welfare of labourers from the Northern States working in Tamil Nadu. “Recently, a small unrest was created among the Interstate Migrant Workers because of the circulation of fake videos of assault on social media. The Police Department has confirmed that the videos are fake,” the release said.

Labour Department officials have advised the Employers’ Associations to ask the Interstate workmen not to believe the rumours.