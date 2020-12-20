Collectors instructed to monitor colleges, hostels, says Tamil Nadu Health Minister

In Chennai, 97 colleges and 167 hostels are being monitored.

20 December 2020 04:15 IST

Any college that violates public health norms will face action, warns Vijayabaskar

Collectors have been instructed to monitor colleges and hostels across the State, in the wake of a COVID-19 cluster at IIT-Madras, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said.

“The Health Secretary conducted inspections at IIT-M and Anna University. In Chennai, of the 8,000 samples lifted from colleges and hostels, the results of 210 have returned positive so far. Today, just one student tested positive. The situation has been brought under control. Any college that violates public health norms will face action,” he told reporters shortly after launching a few facilities at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

In Chennai, 97 colleges and 167 hostels are being monitored. Hostels and colleges should follow public health norms such as mask wearing and adhering to physical distancing norms, he said.

When a number of developed countries had implemented lockdowns now, Tamil Nadu’s positivity rate stood at less than 2%, the Health Minister said, adding: “We have brought the situation under control in the State. There are chances for similar clusters to occur anywhere. In such circumstances, our rapid teams reach the spot, analyse and take the necessary steps. As a result, cases have come down drastically. This is Tamil Nadu’s strength.”

Land for AIIMS

When asked about the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Madurai, he said many political leaders were waiting for a chance to find fault with the government.

“If the Tamil Nadu government did not give land, how could they have taken up works to construct a compound wall at a cost of ₹7.5 crore? The government has given land. Due to COVID-19, the funding agency — the Japan International Cooperation Agency — could not visit the State and speed up the process. There are no other issues of delay,” he said.

To a question on government school students, who secured admission in private medical colleges, being waitlisted as they could not afford to pay the fees, he said the Chief Minister had released ₹16 crore for the students through a G.O.

“The government will bear all costs, including on books and mess fees. After the ongoing counselling for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses under management quota ends, the second phase will be held next week. There are chances that the students will get admissions in the vacant seats,” he said.

He said a grievance meeting was held with members of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association to look into pay-related issues.

“We are holding discussions with the Finance Department. The government is considering the demands of the doctors, and will make an announcement soon,” he said. Views of government doctors, who took part in the protests last year, were also obtained and steps to withdraw charges against them were being taken, he said.

He visited a 40-bed ward for homeless and abandoned patients at RGGGH. He also met a construction worker, who fell from a height of 15 ft, and sustained multiple injuries, including to the liver and intestine. The man had undergone a six-hour surgery at the hospital.

The Minister also launched a healing garden for patients affected with cancer.