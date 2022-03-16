Collectors inaugurate COVID-19 vaccination drive for 12-14 age group in Kallakurichi, Villupuram
Kallakurichi Collector P.N. Sridhar on Wednesday inaugurated the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the 12-14 age group at the Thiyagadurgam Panchayat Union Middle School.
According to a release, the drive in the district aims at covering 40,700 children from government, government-aided and private schools. Corbevax vaccine will be administered to the students and the gap between the first and second dose is 28 days.
Mr. Sridhar said that as many as 63,004 teenagers between 15-18 years in the district received their first dose of vaccine and 49,288 received the second dose.
In Villupuram district, Collector D. Mohan inaugurated the drive at the Municipal Higher Secondary School. The drive aims at covering nearly 90,400 children across the district.
In Cuddalore district, the administration has identified 76,500 beneficiaries.
