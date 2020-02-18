Tamil Nadu

Collectors in new districts hold grievance redress meet

Ranipet Collector S. Divyadharshini handing over a cheque to family members of road accident victims during grievance redress meet on Monday.

Ranipet Collector S. Divyadharshini handing over a cheque to family members of road accident victims during grievance redress meet on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Specia Arrangement

Vellore Collector distributes ID cards to Sri Lankan refugees

The weekly public grievance redress meeting was held in Vellore and its neighbouring districts of Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai on Monday.

In Ranipet, District Collector S. Divyadharshini received 356 petitions.

These included petitions seeking land patta, patta transfer, employment, loan and financial assistance and pension. She distributed cheques for a sum of ₹2 lakh towards assistance to the family members of road accident victims.

In Vellore, Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram received petitions from the public and a few of them were cleared immediately. He distributed identity cards to Sri Lankan refugees under the Chief Minister’s Insurance scheme.

Tiruvannamalai Collector K.S. Kandasamy received 541 petitions from the public. He directed the officials to take action on the petitions received.

In Tirupattur, Collector M.P. Sivanarul received 417 petitions.

