Collectors hold grievance redress meet

In search of livelihood: A group of Narikuravas, who have undergone skill training, show their certificates while submitting a petition to Vellore Collector on Monday, seeking his intervention in securing bank loans.

A large turnout seen at the collectorates in Tirupattur and Ranipet

Despite COVID-19 threat, a large number of people gathered at District Collector offices in Ranipet, Vellore, and Tirupattur to air their grievances during the meetings held on Monday.

Ranipet Collector S. Divyadharshini received 370 petitions.

Vellore Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram received 351 petitions and Tirupattur District Collector received 456 petitions from the residents.

A majority of the petitions submitted pertained to issues of land patta, patta transfer, employment, loan and financial assistance, differently abled and elderly pension.

The Collectors directed the officials to take immediate action on the petitions received and instructed the officials about the action being taken on pending petitions.

