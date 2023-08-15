ADVERTISEMENT

Collectors hoist the national flag, honour freedom fighters at the 77th Independence Day celebrations in districts

August 15, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Government employees in Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi districts were honoured in recognition of their meritorious service

The Hindu Bureau

Honouring of freedom fighters, recognition of commendable services of government employees and police personnel, and distribution of welfare assistance marked the 77th Independence Day celebrations in Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi districts on Tuesday. 

In Cuddalore, District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj hoisted the national flag at the Anna Stadium and took the salute along with Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram. 

The Collector also honoured 169 government employees from different departments in recognition of their meritorious service. He also presented them with certificates of merit and appreciation. 

Mr. Thamburaj distributed welfare assistance worth ₹1.68 crore to 387 beneficiaries. 

In Kallakurichi, Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath hoisted the national flag at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School campus. He inspected the guard of honour with Superintendent of Police N. Mohanraj. The Collector also honoured 140 government employees for their commendable service. 

In Villupuram, District Collector C. Palani hoisted the national flag at the Armed Reserve grounds. He inspected the guard of honour with Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai and distributed welfare assistance worth ₹25.37 lakh to 20 beneficiaries. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) Ziaul Haque and senior officials were present. 

