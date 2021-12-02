Collectors can take call on banning unvaccinated persons from public places, says TN Health Minister

Madurai

02 December 2021 12:16 IST

The DPH has already issued a circular in this regard the Minister said; the average first dose coverage has been 79% and second dose coverage has been 44% across the State

District Collectors can take a call on the banning of people who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccination from visiting public places, said Health Minister, Ma. Subramanian in Madurai on Thursday.

The Minister told journalists that the Department of Public Health has already issued a circular on this issue.

“Any person can say no to the vaccine claiming that he has got good immunity. However, he carries the risk of spreading the COVID-19 infection to others. Hence, everyone is bound by the order of the Department of Public Health,” he said.

The Minister was answering a question on the Krishnagiri Collector’s banning of unvaccinated persons from visiting public places. “Even the Kanniyakumari Collector has said that COVID-19 vaccination certificate is mandatory to buy liquor bottles from TASMAC shops,” he said. Such restrictions can be imposed in districts that have registered low coverage of the vaccine, he said.

While the average first dose coverage has been 79% and second dose coverage has been 44% across the State, Kancheepuram district has completed 100% first dose coverage and Krishnagiri was on the verge of completing 100% coverage of the second dose. “Those districts need not implement this restriction,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister appealed to people of Madurai to come forward for COVID-19 vaccination.

“Madurai’s vaccination performance has been very poor. It has a low coverage of 71% of first dose and only 32% of the second dose,” he said.