Collectors asked to intensify medical camps in flood-prone areas

CHENNAI

19 November 2021 01:21 IST

They were asked to prevent outbreak of infectious diseases

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan has asked Collectors to intensify medical camps and public health activities in flood-affected areas to prevent outbreak of infectious diseases.

In a communication to Collectors, he said, static and mobile medical camps should be conducted in the affected areas and in cases clustering of fever, diarrhoea, jaundice, dengue, H1N1, leptospirosis, typhoid or any other monsoon-related illness. In areas that witnessed inundation and where water had receded, the district administrations were asked to take measures like distribution and spraying of bleaching powder, clearing garbage and debris, arresting the mixing or overflowing of sewage with water, fogging, reducing mosquito sources and chlorinating water.

Gated communities having independent water source and sewage removal arrangements, especially in the recently expanded urban habitations and peri-urban areas of cities, should be monitored and similar activities must be ensured through their resident welfare associations, he said.

