Collectors appointed for five districts

CHENNAI

18 May 2021 00:23 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday posted new Collectors for Madurai, Salem, Cuddalore, Tiruchi and Dharmapuri districts. It also posted IAS officer Alby John Varghese as Deputy Commissioner (Health) of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

S. Aneesh Sekhar would be Madurai Collector and S. Karmegam the Collector of Salem. K. Balasubramaniam would be the Collector of Cuddalore, according to a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu. While S. Sivarasu would be Tiruchi Collector, S. Divyadharshini has been posted as Collector of Dharmapuri. As per another G.O., Alby John Varghese is the new Deputy Commissioner (Health), Greater Chennai Corporation, J. Meghanatha Reddy would be Deputy Commissioner (Works) and Raja Gopal Sunkara Regional Deputy Commissioner (South).

Vishu Mahajan has been appointed Deputy Commissioner (Revenue & Finance), a post so far held by Mr. Reddy.

