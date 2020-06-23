Collector warns quarantine violators of stern action

While sounding a stern warning to those violating home quarantine rules, the District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram announced that each taluk would be given a special helpline number for keeping a watch on them.

In a press release issued here on Monday, Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram said that despite repeated warnings and appeals, some people were breaching the quarantine norms. The administration would show zero tolerance against such people and initiate stern action against them.

He said that task force officials and health assistants have been asked to pay surprise visits to those in home quarantine. This measure has been taken to see that they stayed indoors and complete their quarantine period. Roaming about in public is strictly prohibited. Neighbours are requested to inform through the helpline numbers if those in home quarantine ventured out of their houses, he said.

The helpline numbers are: Vellore - 8300030531; Katpadi - 8300030532; Anaicut - 8300030533; KV Kuppam - 8300030534; Gudiyatham - 8300030535; Pernambut - 8300030536.

He reiterated that those returnees from other districts and States should come forward to undergo swab test on their own to rule out the possibility of infection. He sought the cooperation of residents to keep the district COVID-19 free.